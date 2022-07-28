NA speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI members

 
National Assembly Speaker Raja Raja Pervez Ashraf. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan
  • NA spokesperson says notification has also been issued.
  • Announcement was made on Twitter handle of National Assembly.
  • Resignations have been accepted under Article 64(1).

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Thursday accepted 11 resignations of PTI members under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

NA spokesperson said notification has also been issued in this regard. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the National Assembly.

The PTI lawmakers had tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion In April. Later, the then deputy speaker Qasim Suri accepted the resignations and issued a notification in this regard.

However, the resignations of PTI members were de-sealed and Raja said he would decide their fate according to the Constitution, law and rules.

According to the notification, the NA speaker has accepted the resignations of the following PTI members:

  • Ali Muhammad Khan — NA-11, Mardan-III
  • Fazal Muhammad Khan — NA-24, Charsadda-II
  • Shaukat Ali — NA-31, Peshawar-V
  • Fakhar Zaman Khan — NA-45, Kurram-I
  • Farrukh Habib — NA-108, Faisalabad-VIII
  • Ijaz Ahmad Shah — NA-118, Nankana Sahib-II
  • Jamil Ahmed Khan — NA-237, Malir-II
  • Muhammad Akram Cheema — NA-239, Korangi Karachi-I
  • Abdul Shakoor Shad — NA-246, Karachi South-I
  • Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari — Reserved Seat for Women (Punjab)
  • Shandana Gulzar Khan — Reserved Seat for Women (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

