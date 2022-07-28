NA speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI members

National Assembly Speaker Raja Raja Pervez Ashraf. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Thursday accepted 11 resignations of PTI members under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

NA spokesperson said notification has also been issued in this regard. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the National Assembly.

The PTI lawmakers had tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion In April. Later, the then deputy speaker Qasim Suri accepted the resignations and issued a notification in this regard.

However, the resignations of PTI members were de-sealed and Raja said he would decide their fate according to the Constitution, law and rules.

According to the notification, the NA speaker has accepted the resignations of the following PTI members: