Yang Se Jong, Suzy Spotted Filming Their New Netflix Drama: report

Korean stars Suzy and Yang Se Jong will star in the romance drama The Girl Downstairs, and were recently spotted filming the series.

The Girl Downstairs, a popular webtoon series based on the same name, tells the tale of a K-pop star, who wishes to leave the entertainment business, and a regular college student who wind up sharing a house together.

Yang Se Jong will portray Lee Won-Joon, while Suzy will play Lee Doo-Na.

Meanwhile, many fans are expressing their high expectations for the upcoming drama remake of the webtoon series because it already has a sizable fan following.

Yang Se Jong's first project following his return from his required military service earlier this year will likewise be The Girl Downstairs.

As well as Suzy's newest project after her Coupang Play original series, Anna.