 
pakistan
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz appoints Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as HEC chairman

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

A representational image of Higher Education Commission h-9 Islamabad building. — Facebook/File
A representational image of Higher Education Commission h-9 Islamabad building. — Facebook/File

  • PM has appointed Prof. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed for two years.
  • Dr Ahmed has served as HEC chairman before.
  • The premier directs necessary action shall be taken accordingly.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday appointed Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Geo News reported.

According to the details available, Ahmed has been appointed for two years.

He has served as the HEC chairman before while Ahmed also held the office of the HEC executive director previously.

Related items

“The prime minister has seen and, while considering the recommendations of the Search Committee, has been pleased to approve the appointment of Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed out of the panel proposed,” the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office read.

The notification also mentioned that the terms and conditions of appointment of Dr Ahmed shall be settled separately.

Furthermore, the premier directed that necessary action shall be taken accordingly.

More From Pakistan:

Every child deserves chance to pursue wildest dreams: Malala

Every child deserves chance to pursue wildest dreams: Malala
Muharram Chand 2022: Moon not sighted, Ashura to be observed August 9

Muharram Chand 2022: Moon not sighted, Ashura to be observed August 9
SC press release on JCP meeting presented 'totally different version of events': Justice Sardar Tariq Masood

SC press release on JCP meeting presented 'totally different version of events': Justice Sardar Tariq Masood
Women journalists at high risks of attack, censorship

Women journalists at high risks of attack, censorship
FM Bilawal underscores importance of road, energy connectivity with Tajikistan

FM Bilawal underscores importance of road, energy connectivity with Tajikistan
In meeting with COAS, Chinese envoy assures playing role in bolstering diplomatic cooperation

In meeting with COAS, Chinese envoy assures playing role in bolstering diplomatic cooperation
YouTuber harasses, tries to force Mehdi Kazmi's sister to answer questions

YouTuber harasses, tries to force Mehdi Kazmi's sister to answer questions
Deaf-mute woman sexually assaulted in Faisalabad

Deaf-mute woman sexually assaulted in Faisalabad
PTI's Sibtain Khan elected Punjab Assembly speaker

PTI's Sibtain Khan elected Punjab Assembly speaker

Army chief appeals to US to expedite release of IMF funds to Pakistan

Army chief appeals to US to expedite release of IMF funds to Pakistan
WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu
PTI accepts receiving funds from Arif Naqvi's Wootton Cricket, says all 'records available'

PTI accepts receiving funds from Arif Naqvi's Wootton Cricket, says all 'records available'

Latest

view all