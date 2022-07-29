 
world
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Reuters

Grenade explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four

By
Reuters

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Explosion went off inside Kabul’s main cricket stadium during a domestic league match in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 29, 2022. — Screengrab/Twiter
Explosion went off inside Kabul’s main cricket stadium during a domestic league match in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 29, 2022. — Screengrab/Twiter

  • Explosion went off inside Kabul’s main cricket stadium during  domestic league match.
  • Spokesman for Kabul Commander says explosion was due to grenade.
  • Match starts after clean-up of area.

KABUL: An explosion went off inside Kabul’s main cricket stadium during a domestic league match on Friday, injuring four people, an official of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.

“The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match, a blast happened; four civilians in the crowd have been injured,” the Chief Executive of ACB, Nassib Khan, said in a statement.

ACB staff and players were safe, he added.

A spokesman for the Kabul Commander said that the explosion was due to a grenade.

“The match stopped for a while. After clean-up of the area the match restarted,” the spokesman, Khalid Zadran, told Reuters.

Cricket is a hugely popular sport in Afghanistan, with the country’s national team continuing to do well on the international stage despite limited resources and instability at home. A number of Afghans are ranked among the top players in the world.

Friday is a weekly holiday in Afghanistan, and the eight-team domestic league, which has been running for the last 10 days, had attracted a sizeable audience at the stadium.

More From World:

WATCH: Man goes on holiday with wife's meme-face pillow

WATCH: Man goes on holiday with wife's meme-face pillow

TikTok becomes fastest-growing news source

TikTok becomes fastest-growing news source

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu
Four women tortured to death after being accused of witchcraft

Four women tortured to death after being accused of witchcraft
Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India

Two pilots killed as Soviet-era fighter jet crashes in India
Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large

Amarjeet Sada: World's youngest serial killer at large
Canadian phase of Khalistan Referendum to start September 18

Canadian phase of Khalistan Referendum to start September 18
Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden

Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden
Ukraine bombs Russian forces in the south, missiles hit near Kyiv

Ukraine bombs Russian forces in the south, missiles hit near Kyiv
Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says

Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says
Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax

Woman disgusted by boyfriend’s habit of eating earwax
Man arrested for marrying five women, blackmailing them

Man arrested for marrying five women, blackmailing them

Latest

view all