Princess Diana almost rejected marrying Charles after 'shocking' call from Prince

Princess Diana was heartbroken and hurting as he walked down the aisle to marry Prince Charles, says close friend.

According to the Princess of Wales' astrologer, Penny Thorton, the night before the royal wedding Charles ringed his bride-to-be to tell her that he did not love her.

Speaking on ITV documentary The Diana Interview: Revenge Of A Princess, she said: "One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her...

"I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana.



"She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point, she thought about not attending the wedding.'



Meanwhile, royal author Penny Junor says Charles knew saying no to wedding would be a grave mistake on his part.

She writes: "Charles was not convinced he was doing the right thing in marrying Diana but there was no way out and, bolstered by the hope that things would be different once they were married, he put a brave face on it."