Leaked documents show Amazon's employee review process

Amazon managers are asked how well the employees have understood and upheld the companys principles.—Pixabay
  • Manuals show Amazon managers judge employees in process called Forte.
  • Two key factors are performance score and potential they have displayed.
  • How employees achieved their accomplishments is also observed.

A leaked set of documents has revealed the criteria of Amazon when evaluating employees and deciding the changes in compensation, according to a Business Insider report. 

Internal manuals have shown that Amazon managers judge employees in a process called Forte on two key factors: their performance score and the potential they have displayed.

Amazon managers are asked how well the employees have understood and upheld the company's principles. Things like feedback from colleagues, achievements, and even self-evaluations are used to evaluate the employee's attitude. 

How an employee achieved his accomplishments is also observed which helps in deciding the employee's performance score. 

While performance is ranked on a scale from one to seven, potential is ranked on a scale from one to four. 

The two scores are combined to give the "overall value" an employee offers to a company. 

A low performance score could be due to the habit of not sharing knowledge, providing “overly complex or simplistic solutions”, “argues too much and does not speak up enough", and “dismissing other viewpoints", among others. 

Conversely, things like sharing new ideas, displaying strong work ethic, and "acting as mentor" can boost an employee's scores. 

Last year, Amazon got into trouble for its manual as it included required quotas for separate tiers and Vox found evidence of racial bias in the tech giant's hiring and promotion processes. 

