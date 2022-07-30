Johnny Depp returns to ocean in cinematic trailer of ‘Sea of Dawn’ video game

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has left his fans stunned while appearing in a surprising role following his sensational defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, has appeared in a new trailer for a new video game known as Sea of Dawn and has introduced another eccentric sea-loving character named Philip.

In a just-released teaser of a new massively multiplayer role-playing game, backed by Chinese gaming company Changyou, Depp has stepped into the shoes of a fez-wearing, bill collector Phillip, a former adventurer - who is now blind and mostly spends his time at home surrounded by souvenirs of his past glory.





“Your journey awaits you out there, on the tides,” Depp says in the teaser.

The video game is set around the time of the Age of Exploration in the 16th century and allows players to choose between sailing the high seas in warships (presumably commissioned by the crowned heads of Europe) or in pirate ships.

Earlier, during the making of the trailer, the Edward Scissorhands actor said, “If there’s an opportunity for humor, I’m going to grab it.”