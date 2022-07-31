 
world
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Reuters

One dead in clashes between Taliban, Iran border forces: Afghan police official

By
Reuters

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Taliban hold guns and explosives in a long line. Photo: AFP
Taliban hold guns and explosives in a long line. Photo: AFP

  • Iranian official says clashes had stopped and there were no casualties.
  • Iran says clashes broke out after Taliban forces tried to raise their flag "in an area which is not Afghan territory".
  • Local sources say that people living near border on Afghan side fled their homes to take cover when the clashes intensified.

KABUL: Clashes between Taliban forces and Iran border guards on Sunday have left at least one dead on the Afghanistan side, an Afghan police official said.

"We have one killed and one wounded; the cause of the clash is not clear yet," the police spokesman of the southern Afghan province of Nimroze, Bahram Haqmal, told Reuters.

Maysam Barazandeh, the governor of the Iranian border area of Hirmand, was quoted by the semi-official news agency Fars as saying the clashes had stopped and there were no casualties.

Related items

Iran’s Tasnim news agency said clashes broke out after Taliban forces tried to raise their flag "in an area which is not Afghan territory".

Local sources told Reuters that people living near the border on the Afghan side fled their homes to take cover when the clashes intensified.

Since taking over Afghanistan a year ago, Taliban forces have frequently clashed with security forces of Iran, which neighbours the country to the west, as well as Pakistan, which neighbours it to the east.

More From World:

Sadr's followers set up for long sit-in at Iraq parliament

Sadr's followers set up for long sit-in at Iraq parliament
On navy day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia

On navy day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
Newly elected Sri Lanka president seeks coalition govt to save economy

Newly elected Sri Lanka president seeks coalition govt to save economy
Pope says genocide took place at Church schools in Canada for indigenous children

Pope says genocide took place at Church schools in Canada for indigenous children
Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners
Week-long Iran flooding leaves at least 80 dead and 30 missing

Week-long Iran flooding leaves at least 80 dead and 30 missing
Biden again contracts coronavirus

Biden again contracts coronavirus

Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm Baghdad's Green Zone again

Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm Baghdad's Green Zone again
Indian police arrest two men for trying to rob ATM to impress girlfriend

Indian police arrest two men for trying to rob ATM to impress girlfriend
Iran arrests Swedish citizen on espionage charges

Iran arrests Swedish citizen on espionage charges
Sri Lanka police arrest man for stealing president’s flags

Sri Lanka police arrest man for stealing president’s flags
Monarch butterflies added in list of endangered species

Monarch butterflies added in list of endangered species

Latest

view all