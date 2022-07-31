 
business
Sunday Jul 31 2022
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs3.05 per litre for first half of August

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

An attendant holds a petrol nozzle at a petrol pump. — Reuters
  • The prices will be applicable from August 1 to August 15.
  • Petrol will now be available for Rs227.19 per litre.
  • There has been an increase of Rs8.95 in the price of high-speed diesel.

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Sunday announced decreasing the price of petrol by Rs3.05 per litre for the first half of August 2022, a statement issued by the Finance Division said.

Following the changes in the prices, petrol will now be available for Rs227.19 per litre. Previously, petrol was being sold in the country for Rs230.34 per litre.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase of Rs8.95 in the price of high-speed diesel, after which the new price will stand at Rs244.95 per litre.

ProductCurrent priceNew price
w.e.f Aug 1		Change
MS (Petrol)230.24227.19-3.05
High-Speed Diesel (HSD)236.00244.95+8.95
Kerosene196.45201.07+4.62
Light Diesel Oil191.44191.32-0.12

On the other hand, kerosene oil, which was previously available for Rs196.45 per litre, will now be sold for Rs201.07 per litre following an increase of Rs4.62.

Light diesel oil registered a slight decrease of Rs0.12, after which it will be sold for Rs191.32 per litre as against the previous rate of Rs191.44 per litre.

According to the notification, the changes were introduced following a reduction in the prices of petroleum products in the international market.

"Owing to the fluctuation in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variations, the government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products to pass on the impact to the consumers," the statement read.

It further added that the new prices will come into effect from August 1, 2022, and will remain in place until August 15.

