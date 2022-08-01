 
This Indian vendor offers free chhole bhature to those taking COVID-19 booster shot

A traditional plate of chhole bhature. —insydfeed.com
A traditional plate of chhole bhature. —insydfeed.com

  • Rana says he is concerned about eligible people not coming forward to take jab.
  • PM Modi endorses Rana's idea in his monthly radio broadcast.
  • "Why wait till the situation goes out of hand?" asks Rana.

CHANDIGARH: A vendor in India's Chandigarh is giving away free Chhole Bhature to people who take a booster dose of COVID-19, reported NDTV.

Sanjay Rana, 45, was praised last year by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a similar step where he asked people to show proof of vaccination for a free plate of Chhole Bhature. 

Rana said he was concerned about eligible people not coming forward to take the jab.

PM Modi had endorsed Rana's idea in his monthly radio broadcast "Mann ki baat".

He had said that "brother Sanjay" was proving to have a sense of duty and service for society's good.

Rana has been selling the savoury meal on his cycle for more than 15 years.

The 45-year-old said that his daughters had given him the idea a year ago.

"All eligible should come forward and not hesitate," said Rana.

He said that infections were rising in the country.

"Why wait till the situation goes out of hand?"

He added that he had dreamt of serving his country since childhood and joined the army as well. 

"Now I want to contribute in some other way, this gives me great satisfaction," said the patriot. 

Rana originally comes from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. He studied till grade 10 after which he took on the family's financial responsibility as his father passed away. 

The vendor dreams of providing his daughter a good education. 

"Many years ago, I also worked in a private company here," recalled Rana.

"It was a great honour for me when PM Modi mentioned my name in Mann Ki Baat," he said.

