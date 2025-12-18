Dubai honours Pakistani community organisations with govt award

The Pakistan Educational & Cultural Board (PECB) Chairman Hasan Hokal, Vice-Chairman Rashid Ashraf, Pakistan Education Academy Principal Shamaela Ahmad, and English Language Private School Principal Muhammad Atif receive the Gold Category Award. — Reporter

DUBAI: Two Pakistani community organisations in Dubai, the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) and the Pakistan Educational and Cultural Board (PECB), have received Gold Category recognition under the Dubai government’s ETHRAA Empowerment Programme for Non-Profit Organisations.

The awards were presented by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA), at a ceremony held at Emirates Towers.

The ETHRAA programme assesses the performance of non-profit organisations operating in Dubai against criteria including governance standards, leadership, service quality and community impact.

Representatives of the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) pose with the Gold Category Award at the ETHRAA Empowerment Programme ceremony in Dubai. — Reporter

More than 100 community organisations from across Dubai were evaluated, with only a limited number qualifying for Gold Category status.

PAD, the largest Pakistani community centre outside Pakistan, was recognised for its work in community welfare, healthcare support, cultural engagement and charitable activities serving the Pakistani diaspora. PECB received the award for its educational and cultural services, including support for Pakistani schools and curricula.

In a statement, PAD said the recognition reflected the collective efforts of its members and volunteers.

The awards underline Dubai’s emphasis on community engagement and highlight the contribution of Pakistani organisations to the Emirate’s multicultural social framework.