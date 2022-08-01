Samsung's newest feature will hide your data when you give it for repair

Samsung Galaxy S21. — Unsplash

Samsung is launching privacy feature called Repair Mode.

Feature will give limited access to phone's insides to technicians.

Feature will first come to Galaxy S21 devices in South Korea.

A press release from Samsung's Korean press site announced that the tech giant is launching a privacy feature called Repair Mode.

The new feature was introduced after users expressed concerns when handing over the device for repair. The phone is usually full of private data like photos, messages, and other information.

"Repair Mode is a function that allows you to selectively disclose data when repairing a smartphone, and fundamentally blocks concerns about access or leakage of personal information that may occur during the repair process through some private companies," read the press release.

The feature will give limited access to the phone's insides to technicians as they fix the phone. Apparently, it will protect the data from being leaked.



Users will be able to switch to Repair Mode very easily and the phone will then restart.

As a result, the phone's accounts, photographs, and messages will automatically hide. The repair person will only be able to access the installed apps.