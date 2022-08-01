WATCH: MIT team says their device can turn seawater into drinking water

Jongyoon Han drinks seawater that he converted to drinking water with his device.—Screengrab from YouTube/J-WAFS at MIT

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found a way to easily turn seawater into drinking water via a portable desalination unit that has no filters or high-pressure pumps.

With the press of a button, the suitcase-sized device can desalinate water without heavy equipment.

The device does not even require filters. It uses electricity to remove impurities from the water via ion concentration polarization (or ICP). Such a device could provide water to communities without demanding long-term maintenance.

The ability to extract drinking water out of the sea can be especially beneficial for communities that live around islands.

ICP does not, however, remove all the salt particles. This is why the device also uses electrodialysis. With the two systems combined, the device works well.