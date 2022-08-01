 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Zoey Deutch shares how her movie made her spend ‘more time online’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Hollywood star Zoey Deutch admitted how she didn’t have to do much research on the pitfalls of social media and influencers for her movie Not Okay as she “consumed so much of it” herself all the time.

“This movie is a satire and it’s sort of at times poking fun at a lot of different corners of our culture and I am one of them,” revealed Zoey in her recent interview with Insider.

She continued, “I am part of this. So, it is by no means a take-down of anyone, it’s a commentary on a lot of things.”

Elaborating on the movie’s scene about online-shaming support group, the Vampire Academy star shared, “I spoke to quite a lot of those cancelled people. Every conversation seemed promising and it appeared like the people were keen on being in the movie.”

However, the production team informed her and the movie’s director that people were “not participating”.

“It was funny. We felt scammed by them. They lied to us,” remarked the 27-year-old.

Talking about being more mindful and less present on social media, Zoey disclosed that this movie had the “opposite effect”.

She noted, “This movie has made me and my director spend more time online as a result of wanting to stay on, understand what's going on, and trends and this and that. We've just spent more time online as a result of this movie.”

“So, I think I'm due for a real cleanse and some readjusting of my social media intake,” she concluded.

