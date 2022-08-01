 
world
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Woman finds family of scorpions in suitcase after returning from vacation

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

The picture shows a family of scorpions. — Facebook/Tierhilfe Gusental
  • Woman discovers 18 scorpions in her suitcase after returning from Croatia.
  • Animal service secures them in Linz animal shelter, which will soon be returned to Croatia.
  • Staffer of animal control says family could multiply, however, it does not belong here. 

In a horrifying encounter, a woman found 18 scorpions in her suitcase after she returned to her country from a vacation in Croatia.

The woman came back from her vacation back to her hometown in Natternbach, Austria, and upon unpacking her suitcase, she discovered a family of scorpions living in her bag including a mother and her babies, NDTV reported. 

"This afternoon we were contacted by a lady from Natternbach because blind passengers had settled in their luggage on their Croatia trip," an animal rescue service, Tierhilfe Gusental, wrote on Facebook. 

The rescue service said that the animal was secured and handed over to them, adding that "they are currently in the Linz animal shelter until they start their return journey."

Animal control has taken the family of scorpions and the insects will be returned to their native country Croatia. 

A staffer of animal control said that the family could multiply, however, it does not belong here. 

This is the time third-time scorpions have landed in Austria from Croatia. Last month, a woman found the insect after her vacation in Croatia. 

