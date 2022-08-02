 
sports
Pakistani boxer forced to miss Commonwealth Games due to error

Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed. — ASBC website
  • Technical delegates of boxing competition did not include Zohaib Rasheed's name into draws of competition.
  • Organising committee tells Pakistani management boxer can not be accommodated.
  • Pakistan to write to IBA, CWG Federation, seek damages from organisers through in'tl court of arbitration for sports.

KARACHI: Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed was forced to miss the Commonwealth Games after the technical delegates of the boxing competition did not include his name in the draws of the competition.

The matter first came to notice when draws for the competition were announced and Zohaib’s name was missing from flyweight category draws.

According to Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) sources, when this was brought to the notice of the organising committee, the Pakistan boxing contingent was informed that it was due to a mistake.

However, despite dragging the matter for three days, the mistake was not corrected and on the day of the competition, the organising committee told the Pakistani management that the boxer can not be accommodated.

“This is very frustrating and disappointing, this is mental torture to the player who was in uncertainty for three days due to someone else’s error,” said Col Nasir Tung, secretary of PBF.

“They’ve done injustice to our player and we are not going to stay on silent on this issue,” he added.

The secretary of the boxing federation announced that Pakistan will not only write to International Boxing Association (IBA), and CWG Federation but it will also seek damages from the organisers through the international court of arbitration for sports.

