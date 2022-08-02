Ok Taecyeon, Ha Seok Jin and Jung Eun Ji to star in upcoming series 'Blind'

Ok Taecyeon, Ha Seok Jin, and Jung Eun Ji are all ready to star in tvN's new mystery series 'Blind' as seen in the script reading video making rounds on the internet.



As reported by Pinkvilla, tvN just announced the cast of their upcoming drama serial Blind through a video featuring all the members having a script reading session.

Released on August 1, the video features 2 PM's Taecyeon (Ok Taecyeon), Ha Seok Jin, and Apink's Eunji (Jung Eun Ji), confirming the final cast.

'Blind' tells the story of ordinary people who unfairly become victims of different crimes, their perpetrators, and the ones who try to catch those perpetrators.

2 PM's Taecyeon will be playing the role of a detective, Ryu Sung Joon. In the recently shared script reading video, he describes his character as a busy detective chasing down a serial killer and trying to prevent murders during the course of the drama.

Taking the role of Ryu Sung Hoon, who is Ryu Sung Joon's older brother, actor Ha Seok Jin reveals her character as a genius judge who comes together with his brother to try and catch the criminal and solve the case.

On the other hand, Apink's Eunji will be seen as Jo Eun Ki, a member of the jury who tries her best to solve the case.

tvN's 'Blind' airs its first episode on September 16 at 10:40 PM KST (7:10 PM IST).