 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Reuters

Big Tech should share Europe network costs, France, Italy and Spain say

By
Reuters

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 17, 2021. — Reuters/File
The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 17, 2021. — Reuters/File

MILAN: France, Italy and Spain are stepping up pressure on the European Commission to come up with legislation that ensures Big Tech firms partly finance telecoms infrastructure in the bloc, a document showed on Monday.

This was the first time the three governments have expressed their joint position on the issue.

EU regulators said in May they were analysing the question of whether tech giants Alphabet's Google, Meta and Netflix should shoulder some of the costs of upgrading telecoms networks. 

Related items

In a joint paper, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, the three governments said the six largest content providers accounted for 55% of internet traffic.

"This generates specific costs for European telecom operators in terms of capacity, at a time they are already hugely investing in the most costly parts of the networks with 5G and Fiber-To-The-Home," the document said.

It urged that European telecom networks and large online content providers pay fair shares of network costs.

"We call for a legislative proposal...ensuring all market players contribute to digital infrastructure costs," the document said.

Two Italian government officials confirmed the details of the joint document. One of them said Rome's government was set to give informal support in its caretaking capacity ahead of a general election in September.

The French and Spanish governments did immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a study released by telecoms lobbying group ETNO earlier this year, an annual contribution of €20 billion to network costs by the tech giants could give a €72 billion boost to the EU economy.

However, digital rights activists have warned making Big Tech pay for networks could threaten EU net neutrality rules, which they feared could be watered down in a deal with online giants to help fund telecoms network. 

Any legislative proposal should "ensure fairness between users in accordance with the net neutrality rules, which is a core principle we absolutely need to preserve," the joint document said.

More From Sci-Tech:

Richer childhood friends boost future income, Facebook data shows

Richer childhood friends boost future income, Facebook data shows
Self-promotion on Twitter can lead to higher pay

Self-promotion on Twitter can lead to higher pay
VIDEO: Smart glasses allow deaf people to 'see' conversations

VIDEO: Smart glasses allow deaf people to 'see' conversations
WATCH: MIT team says their device can turn seawater into drinking water

WATCH: MIT team says their device can turn seawater into drinking water
Samsung's newest feature will hide your data when you give it for repair

Samsung's newest feature will hide your data when you give it for repair
Pakistani startup OneLoad raises $11 million from investors to fund growth phase

Pakistani startup OneLoad raises $11 million from investors to fund growth phase
Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information

Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches

Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches
Climate change: Some scientists are considering dimming Sun

Climate change: Some scientists are considering dimming Sun
WATCH: 'Terrifying' robot dog shoots two targets

WATCH: 'Terrifying' robot dog shoots two targets

Elon Musk fires back at Twitter in court battle

Elon Musk fires back at Twitter in court battle
Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

Latest

view all