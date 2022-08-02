 
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding certificate reveals interesting thing about newlyweds

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding certificate reveals interesting thing about newlyweds

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, known together as Bennifer, have proved how much they love to each other as their wedding certificate has been revealed with some interesting things about the couple.

Lopez and Affleck finally tied the knot in Las Vegas two decades after first getting engaged. The couple's wedding document has confirmed that the singer wants to go by Jennifer Affleck.

The 53-year-old superstar added her hubby's name with her to prove how much she loves the Batman star.

Affleck and his new wife's wedding certificate reads: 'This is to certify that the undersigned, Pastor Ryan Wolfe, did on the 17th day of the month of July of the year 2022, at the Little White Wedding Chapel 1301 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada, join in lawful wedlock: Bejamin Geza Affleck…and Jennifer Lopez…who wishes to use the name Jennifer Affleck after marriage.'

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker previously referred to herself as Jennifer Affleck in her wedding announcement. Sharing photos of the big day, she wrote on her OnTheJLo blog: ‘We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

