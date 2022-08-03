Taiwan's Tsai thanks Pelosi for support, says island will not back down

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

TAIPEI: Taiwan president's Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday thanked visiting US House speaker Nancy Pelosi for her concrete actions to support Taiwan at this critical moment and said the island will not back down in the face of heightened military threats.

The pair met in Taipei on Wednesday as part of Pelosi's visit to the island which has drawn fierce criticism from China, and has prompted Beijing to announce a raft of military exercises and summon the US ambassador.

Tsai also told Pelosi on Wednesday that she is one of Taiwan's most devoted friends and thanked her for her unwavering support on the international stage.

Tsai added that Taiwan is a reliable partner of the United States and will continue to work with the US to strengthen collaboration in security, economic development and supply chains.

In a joint press conference later, Pelosi said while respecting the "One China" policy, our solidarity with Taiwan is more important than ever.



The US supports the status quo and does not want anything to happen to Taiwan by force, Pelosi added.

Asked about the economic consequences Taiwan has to face as a result of her visit, Pelosi said the US' chips act opens the door for better economic exchanges between the United States and Taiwan.

Taiwan is committed to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan strait, Tsai said, adding that China's military exercises, launched in response to Pelosi's visit are an unnecessary reaction.