Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz's relationship taking surprising new turn

Rumours are swirling of an alleged distancing between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.



Relations between the two women are said to have cooled since the Beckham's family part-hosted the young couple's £5million wedding in April.

Victoria, David and their brood were not happy over Peltz's family behavior as the Beckhams were reportedly not invited to sit at the top table at the multi-million pound bash, which was instead taken up by Brooklyn wife's billionaire tycoon father Nelson and her fashion model mother Claudia and her siblings.

Some social media users have also noticed that Victoria and Nicola's once fawning Instagram displays have ground to a halt in recent weeks.

There are also reports that the former Spice Girls star 'worried she could be losing her eldest son Brooklyn' to his in-laws, four months after he wedded Nicola Peltz in a lavish ceremony.

David Beckham and Victoria’s 23-year-old son Brooklyn married billionaire heiress and actress Nicola, 27, in a lavish ceremony in April.

Following the wedding, it’s been reported that Victoria’s relationship with her son’s in-laws has changed as there appears to be a “sort of distance”.



Meanwhile, Brooklyn appears closer to his in-laws than ever, recently having his wife's family named inked across his chest in huge black letters. It’s been “very difficult” for the former Spice Girl to watch her son grow close to Nicola’s family.

