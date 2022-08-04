 
Commonwealth Games: Pakistani players perform well in badminton singles

  • Pakistan has high hopes from its players in the badminton competitions in the Commonwealth Games 2022. 
  • Ghazala Siddique trounced Vicky Chater of Falkland Island. Murad Ali and Irfan Bhatti won their respective Men's Singles. 
  • Mahoor defeated Priyanna Devirani Ramdhani in Women's Singles.

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani badminton players have so far presented good performance in their respective matches in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.

Playing in Women's Singles on Wednesday, Ghazala Siddique defeated Vicky Chater of Falkland Island in the round of 64 match in two straight sets by 4-21 and 3-21.

Another Pakistani player, Irfan Bhatti won his match against Chongo Mulenga in two straight sets in his Men's Singles round of 64 match. Mulenga resurged in the second set but lost the second set to his Pakistani rival 21-19.

However, in Women's Doubles round of 32, Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala got defeated by their Australian opponents - Chen Hsuan-Yu Wendy and Somerville Gronya - by 10-21 and 13-21.

Meantime, Mahoor put up a great performance while playing in her Women's Singles round of 64 match against Priyanna Devirani Ramdhani. The Pakistani player thrashed the Guyanese by 10-21 and 8-21.

In Men's Singles competition, a Pakistani player, Murad Ali, showed his dominance over the opponent - Ghana's Dromo Tamakloe - by winning the round of 64 by 21-9 and 21-8.

