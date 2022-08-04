 
Thursday Aug 04 2022
Kate Middleton leaves fans baffled as she ditches her famed engagement ring at Commonwealth Games

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Kate Middleton leaves fans baffled as she ditches her famed engagement ring at Commonwealth Games

Prince William's sweetheart Kate Middleton has baffled fans as she was spotted without her famed engagement ring at the Commonwealth Games this week.

The Duchess of Cambridge graced the Games in Birmingham wearing her stylish white Alexander McQueen suit but went without her sapphire ring. 

The absence of Kate's famed ring, which she always displays during her public engagements and keeps close to her heart, left fans guessing.

In place of the diamond engagement ring, the style icon of the royal family wore her understated yellow gold Welsh wedding band.

The ring once belonged to Prince William and Harry’s mom Princess Diana, who had it  as her engagement ring to Prince Charles.

The ring is made of a 12-carat Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds set in 18-carat white gold. It was chosen by Princess Diana for her engagement in 1981 and was made by Garrard in 1843.

Kate was pictured with her family as they watched the swimming, hockey and gymnastic sporting events on the fifth day of the Games.

Alongside the missing engagement ring, Kate’s diamond eternity ring was also missing from her finger. The Duchess’s simple and understated jewellery choices were paired with diamond earrings and pendant from Mappin & Webb.

Many have assumed that the reason behind the missing rings is due to the likelihood of them being damaged or lost in the event of being asked to participate in sporting events. Some speculate that Kate Middleton tried to attract attention by appearing without her favorite jewelry.

While few, as usual, tried to give an impression with their comments that there's something fishy fishy between the royal couple that made Kate to put off her engagement ring.

