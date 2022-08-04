Amid war, Russian man marries Ukrainian woman in India

Sergei Novikov who is an Israeli citizen from Russia wedded his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka.— TimesofIndia

Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, in "normal" circumstances, two people who would be out to kill each other united as a couple and got married in Himachal Pradesh, India.

Sergei Novikov who is an Israeli citizen from Russia wedded his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka. They had been dating for a few years.



The couple chose the peaceful town of Dharamshala to tie the knot.

The priest at the temple Pandit Sandeep Sharma shared that Sergei and Elona were staying at Dharamkot for a year now. They had been living with a family who also helped them with the wedding.

Pandit Raman Sharma from the same ashram solemnised the marriage.



Elona wore a beautiful Indian bridal dress, so did Sergio. Host Vinod Sharma took care of the wedding rituals managing a proper "baraat" for the bride.