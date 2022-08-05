 
world
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Where do most shark attacks happen?

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Great white shark. — Unsplash
Great white shark. — Unsplash

  • Shark attacks are becoming problem for snorkelers.
  • Map reveals beaches in USA are hot spot for shark attacks.
  • Map allows user to select certain shark species and check how many attacks were fatal.

Shark attacks are becoming a problem for snorkelers. Last week, yet another snorkeler was screaming for help off the coast of Cornwall after being bitten by a shark, reported Daily Mail.

The Florida Museum developed an interactive map that allows users to explore how many unprovoked shark attacks happen in different areas around the world.

The map revealed that beaches in the USA were the hot spot for shark attacks. Since 1580, there have been 1,563 unprovoked attacks. 

Second on the list is Australia with 682 attacks followed by the Republic of South Africa (258 attacks) and Brazil (110 attacks).

The map was developed after taking data from The International Shark Attack File (ISAF).

"ISAF is the only scientifically-documented, comprehensive database of all known shark attacks," The Florida Museum explained.

The map has a feature where a person can select the date range from 1900 to 2021. It also allows you to select certain shark species and check how many attacks were fatal.

Users can select particular areas they are interested in and see the number of unprovoked shark attacks there.

More From World:

Elon Musk’s support for controversial climate change deal is met with backlash

Elon Musk’s support for controversial climate change deal is met with backlash
Where's Boris? UK's PM on leave as economic crisis deepens

Where's Boris? UK's PM on leave as economic crisis deepens
Russian commander enjoyed killing Ukrainians killed in missile strike

Russian commander enjoyed killing Ukrainians killed in missile strike
After Griner gets jail, Russia ready to discuss swap with US

After Griner gets jail, Russia ready to discuss swap with US
World’s wildlife more at risk than realised, study says

World’s wildlife more at risk than realised, study says
Global rice supplies at risk as harsh weather hits top exporters

Global rice supplies at risk as harsh weather hits top exporters
Taiwan condemns ‘evil neighbour’ China over war drills

Taiwan condemns ‘evil neighbour’ China over war drills
South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace

South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace
Women drivers less likely to be involved in car accidents as compared to men: study

Women drivers less likely to be involved in car accidents as compared to men: study
Furious China fires missiles near Taiwan in drills after Pelosi visit

Furious China fires missiles near Taiwan in drills after Pelosi visit
Man realises he’s been spelling his name wrong his entire life

Man realises he’s been spelling his name wrong his entire life
Man fired for being 20 minutes late to work

Man fired for being 20 minutes late to work

Latest

view all