Friday Aug 05 2022
Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Music sensation Selena Gomez turned heads with her gorgeous appearance in Italy after vowing to embrace her 'real' stomach.

The Only Murders in the Building star who is known for voicing her opinions and spreading awareness over body image issues in the past, has once again stunned onlookers with her glam look as she enjoyed a sightseeing session with her friend

Take a look at her candid pictures:

Showing off their vibrant ensembles Selena looked breathtakingly beautiful in the photos as she was clad in a tangerine sequinned shift top that she teamed with a pair of matching knee-length shorts.

The Ice Cream hitmaker added to the glamour with a pair of heeled white sandals and donned dazzling diamond drop earrings.

Selena's outing came after she declared: 'Real stomachs are coming the f**k back' in a new body confident TikTok.


