 
world
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

'His ear is changed': Is Putin using a body double?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. —Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. —Reuters

There have been many speculations about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health with some observing his awkward gait, physical appearance, and doctor's visits.

People have been observing the 69-year-old's trembling arms and bloated look since he invaded Ukraine in February.

An army official and spy, Ukraine's Major General Kyrylo Budanov theorised that Putin had been using a double for media appearances, LBC reported.

Related items

Budanov said that Putin's ears were different in different appearances. He said that a person's ear was like a fingerprint, unique to each person. 

"It cannot be repeated," he said.

Budanov claimed that the doubles "have different habits and mannerisms". He even said that the two differ in height "if you look closely".

As an example, Budanov mentioned the Russian president's recent trip to Tehran. He suggested that Putin seemed awkward while climbing down from the plane and appeared more vigilant than before.

"Is it Putin at all?" the army official questioned.

It is not clear whether Ukranian intelligence genuinely believes in the theory or if it is propaganda for Russian and Ukrainian audiences.

Commenting on Putin's health, Moscow has denied the speculations and has said that Putin was fine.

CIA director William Burns too said that there was no evidence that suggested that Putin was unwell.

More From World:

Life support for UK boy to be stopped after long legal battle

Life support for UK boy to be stopped after long legal battle
New Zealanders want country's name to be changed to indigenous Maori name

New Zealanders want country's name to be changed to indigenous Maori name
Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts

Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
Here are the world's happiest and angriest countries

Here are the world's happiest and angriest countries
Nuclear weapons a 'loaded gun', UN chief warns in Hiroshima

Nuclear weapons a 'loaded gun', UN chief warns in Hiroshima
Brothers urge CM's intervention after Punjab police fail to catch parents' killers

Brothers urge CM's intervention after Punjab police fail to catch parents' killers
Muslim men likely targeted and killed in New Mexico, police say

Muslim men likely targeted and killed in New Mexico, police say
Protests in India: Rahul Gandhi says country witnessing death of democracy

Protests in India: Rahul Gandhi says country witnessing death of democracy
Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island

Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island
Grain ships depart Ukraine as Kyiv, Moscow trade blame over nuclear plant

Grain ships depart Ukraine as Kyiv, Moscow trade blame over nuclear plant
Black woman attacked for filming man due to his 'aggressive' behaviour

Black woman attacked for filming man due to his 'aggressive' behaviour
Blast in Kabul, Afghanistan kills 8; Daesh claims responsibility

Blast in Kabul, Afghanistan kills 8; Daesh claims responsibility

Latest

view all