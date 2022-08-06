 
Saturday Aug 06 2022
Reuters

Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, at least 22 injured

Reuters

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

A general view of the city of Kabul, Afghanistan August 5, 2022. — Reuters/File
  • Blast occurred in western district of the city.
  • Video footage shows ambulances rushing to the scene.
  • No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

KABUL: A bomb exploded in a busy shopping street in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday and at least 22 people were injured, hospital officials and witnesses said.

The blast occurred in the western district of the city where members of the minority community regularly meet.

Video footage posted online showed ambulances rushing to the scene, which is also near bus stations.

A spokesman for the Taliban interior ministry said an investigation team was at the blast site to help the wounded and assess casualties.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came ahead of Ashura, a commemoration of the martyrdom of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is marked mainly by the minority group.

On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul carried out by Daesh.

Daesh does not control any territory in Afghanistan but does have deadly sleeper cells that have been targeting religious minorities in the country as well as Taliban patrols.

Taliban authorities, who took over Afghanistan in August last year after a two-decade insurgency, have said they would provide more protection for minority mosques and other facilities.

Sayed Kazum Hojat, a religious scholar in Kabul, said the Taliban government had ramped up security ahead of Ashura but should improve vigilance for any threats.

No up-to-date census data exists, but estimates put the size of Afghanistan's minority community at between 10-20% of the 39 million population, including Persian-speaking Tajiks and Pashtuns as well as Hazaras.

