 
world
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Firefighter responds to blaze only to find family dead in inferno

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Firefighter Harold Baker. — Screengrab/BBC
Firefighter Harold Baker. — Screengrab/BBC

  • Ten people lose their lives including three children and seven adults.
  • Fire started on porch on Friday early morning.
  • Police report says three adults survived as they managed to escape fire.

A firefighter responded to a house fire and rushed to the scene, only to find out that the ten people who lost their lives — including three children and seven adults — were his family. 

The state police confirmed the names of six of people, however, the youngest children aged five to seven are yet to be identified.

Related items

The fire started on the porch on Friday early morning. An investigation has been started into the blaze's cause, BBC reported. 

The picture shows the house on fire. — Screengrab/ BBC
The picture shows the house on fire. — Screengrab/ BBC

Firefighter, Harold Baker, said that the people who lost their lives included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

He added that the children were visiting his home for summer activities. 

The victims have been identified as Dale Baker, Star Baker, David Daubert Sr, Shannon Daubert, Laura Daubert, and Marian Slusser. 

The police report said that three adults survived as they managed to escape the fire. The bodies were recovered with the help of sniffer dogs, added the report.

More From World:

Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, at least 22 injured

Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, at least 22 injured
Iran Guards say Palestinians 'not alone' in fight against Israel

Iran Guards say Palestinians 'not alone' in fight against Israel
Life support for UK boy to be stopped after long legal battle

Life support for UK boy to be stopped after long legal battle
New Zealanders want country's name to be changed to indigenous Maori name

New Zealanders want country's name to be changed to indigenous Maori name
Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts

Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
Here are the world's happiest and angriest countries

Here are the world's happiest and angriest countries
Nuclear weapons a 'loaded gun', UN chief warns in Hiroshima

Nuclear weapons a 'loaded gun', UN chief warns in Hiroshima
Brothers urge CM's intervention after Punjab police fail to catch parents' killers

Brothers urge CM's intervention after Punjab police fail to catch parents' killers
Muslim men likely targeted and killed in New Mexico, police say

Muslim men likely targeted and killed in New Mexico, police say
Protests in India: Rahul Gandhi says country witnessing death of democracy

Protests in India: Rahul Gandhi says country witnessing death of democracy
'His ear is changed': Is Putin using a body double?

'His ear is changed': Is Putin using a body double?
Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island

Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island

Latest

view all