Firefighter responds to blaze only to find family dead in inferno

Firefighter Harold Baker. — Screengrab/BBC

A firefighter responded to a house fire and rushed to the scene, only to find out that the ten people who lost their lives — including three children and seven adults — were his family.

The state police confirmed the names of six of people, however, the youngest children aged five to seven are yet to be identified.

The fire started on the porch on Friday early morning. An investigation has been started into the blaze's cause, BBC reported.



The picture shows the house on fire. — Screengrab/ BBC

Firefighter, Harold Baker, said that the people who lost their lives included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

He added that the children were visiting his home for summer activities.

The victims have been identified as Dale Baker, Star Baker, David Daubert Sr, Shannon Daubert, Laura Daubert, and Marian Slusser.

The police report said that three adults survived as they managed to escape the fire. The bodies were recovered with the help of sniffer dogs, added the report.