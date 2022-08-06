 
pakistan
Coalition govt to take PTI foreign funding case to its logical conclusion: Hamza

Former Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz. — AFP/File
  • Hamza Shahbaz says nation will hold declared Sadiq and Ameen [Imran Khan] accountable for calling others, thieves and robbers.
  • Former CM states elections will be held as per schedule in 2023.
  • Hamza comments on Punjab CM elections, says will seek justice from court. 

LONDON: Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz Saturday said all coalition government parties have unanimously decided to take PTI’s prohibited funding case to its "logical conclusion".

Speaking to journalists after meeting party supremo Nawaz Sharif, Hamza said: “The nation will hold declared Sadiq and Ameen [Imran Khan] accountable for calling others, thieves and robbers.”

“If Nawaz was disqualified for not taking salary from his son then Khan is immersed in prohibited funding from head to toe,” he added.

Regarding PTI’s demand for snap polls, Hamza stated that elections will be held as per schedule in 2023, adding that he is hopeful that his uncle will lead the election campaign of his party.

The PML-N leader, while commenting on Punjab CM’s election, said that they will not leave this matter like this and will seek justice from the court. 

“When a full court will be formed in this matter then the case will be crystal clear,” he added.

Hamza had to quit the office of CM after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the PTI petition against the deputy speaker's ruling. Pervez Elahi of the PML-Q replaced him as Punjab CM due to the verdict.

Hamza arrived in London on a private visit on Friday and is expected to stay in the British capital for a few days. During his stay in London, the former chief minister met party supremo, Nawaz Sharif, who is there since 2019 and other family members.

