Gaza death toll rises to 29, including six children: Palestinian ministry

A Palestinian woman reacts as she sits amidst the rubble of her home, destroyed during overnight Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on August 7, 2022. Photo: AFP

The death toll from violence in Gaza has risen to 29, including six children, confirms ministry.

Israel says it was necessary to launch a "preemptive" operation against Palestinian group, claiming the group had been planning an "imminent attack".

253 people in Gaza had been wounded since the hostilities with Israel broke out on Friday, says the health ministry.

GAZA CITY: The death toll from violence in Gaza has risen to 29, including six children, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said Sunday, correcting a previous statement, as Israel continues to pund Gaza with air strikes.



Earlier, the ministry had put the number of people killed at 32, but a further ministry statement brought the number down to 29, including six children and four women.

The health ministry also said that 253 people in Gaza had been wounded since the hostilities with Israel broke out on Friday.



The violence is the worst in Gaza since a war last year that devastated the impoverished territory home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

Israel has said it was necessary to launch a "preemptive" operation against Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, claiming the group had been planning an "imminent attack" following days of tensions along the border with Gaza.

The Palestinian group is aligned with Hamas but often acts independently.