 
world
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
AFP

Gaza death toll rises to 29, including six children: Palestinian ministry

By
AFP

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

A Palestinian woman reacts as she sits amidst the rubble of her home, destroyed during overnight Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on August 7, 2022. Photo: AFP
A Palestinian woman reacts as she sits amidst the rubble of her home, destroyed during overnight Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on August 7, 2022. Photo: AFP
  • The death toll from violence in Gaza has risen to 29, including six children, confirms ministry. 
  • Israel says it was necessary to launch a "preemptive" operation against Palestinian group, claiming the group had been planning an "imminent attack".
  • 253 people in Gaza had been wounded since the hostilities with Israel broke out on Friday, says the health ministry. 

GAZA CITY: The death toll from violence in Gaza has risen to 29, including six children, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said Sunday, correcting a previous statement, as Israel continues to pund Gaza with air strikes.

Earlier, the ministry had put the number of people killed at 32, but a further ministry statement brought the number down to 29, including six children and four women.

Related items

The health ministry also said that 253 people in Gaza had been wounded since the hostilities with Israel broke out on Friday.

The violence is the worst in Gaza since a war last year that devastated the impoverished territory home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

Israel has said it was necessary to launch a "preemptive" operation against Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, claiming the group had been planning an "imminent attack" following days of tensions along the border with Gaza.

The Palestinian group is aligned with Hamas but often acts independently.

More From World:

Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end

Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end
Bangladesh announces fuel price jump, stokes inflation fears

Bangladesh announces fuel price jump, stokes inflation fears
WATCH: Man feeds tiger with his hands from bus window

WATCH: Man feeds tiger with his hands from bus window

UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle

UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle
Firefighter responds to blaze only to find family dead in inferno

Firefighter responds to blaze only to find family dead in inferno
Bomb blast in Kabul kills eight, injures more than 20

Bomb blast in Kabul kills eight, injures more than 20
Iran Guards say Palestinians 'not alone' in fight against Israel

Iran Guards say Palestinians 'not alone' in fight against Israel
Life support for UK boy to be stopped after long legal battle

Life support for UK boy to be stopped after long legal battle
New Zealanders want country's name to be changed to indigenous Maori name

New Zealanders want country's name to be changed to indigenous Maori name
Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts

Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
Here are the world's happiest and angriest countries

Here are the world's happiest and angriest countries
Nuclear weapons a 'loaded gun', UN chief warns in Hiroshima

Nuclear weapons a 'loaded gun', UN chief warns in Hiroshima

Latest

view all