Omar Khalid Khorasani is seen in the centre during an interview in Mohmand on June 2, 2011 —Reuters/File

Outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) senior commander Omar Khalid Khorasani has been killed in the Paktika province of Afghanistan, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources.



According to the sources, along with Omar Khalid Khorasani, two more senior commanders of the banned organisation were also killed. Hafiz Daulat and commander Mufti Hassan are among the dead.

More to follow...