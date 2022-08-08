 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis 'not normal children'

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis not normal children

A royal expert has said that Kate Middleton and Prince William are worried about their three children as it's very difficult for them to keep their little feet on the ground.

Ingrid Seward explained how George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, three, are "not normal children", saying it was "extremely hard" for the Cambridges to "keep their little feet on the ground".

The royal expert, while speaking to True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, said: "I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children], because she knows what [royal life] can do. She’s seen it, she's been around long enough."

Ingrid Seward continued: "But they’re not normal children, and I think it's extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground. I think this is a danger Kate's very aware of."

More From Entertainment:

Renée Zellweger reveals she feels comfortable to embrace ageing

Renée Zellweger reveals she feels comfortable to embrace ageing
Khloé Kardashians showers love on daughter True Thompson after welcoming son

Khloé Kardashians showers love on daughter True Thompson after welcoming son
Kate Middleton stuns a little girl with her reaction for inviting Prince George to birthday party

Kate Middleton stuns a little girl with her reaction for inviting Prince George to birthday party
Johnny Depp shares rare backstage glimpse from Paris gigs, ‘Fearless yet human’

Johnny Depp shares rare backstage glimpse from Paris gigs, ‘Fearless yet human’
Jennifer Lopez to revive my acting career after 15 years, reveals Jane Fonda

Jennifer Lopez to revive my acting career after 15 years, reveals Jane Fonda

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in cropped sweater

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in cropped sweater
Kylie Jenner rocks glittery metallic top on a date night with beau Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner rocks glittery metallic top on a date night with beau Travis Scott

‘Paranoid’ Charles thinks someone is ‘leaking stories to ruin his reign’

‘Paranoid’ Charles thinks someone is ‘leaking stories to ruin his reign’

Real reason behind Will Smith apology to Chris Rock revealed

Real reason behind Will Smith apology to Chris Rock revealed
Kate Middleton skips 'telling Charlotte off angrily', expert says 'its important'

Kate Middleton skips 'telling Charlotte off angrily', expert says 'its important'
Prince Harry, William ‘heading separate ways’: ‘Unworkable!’

Prince Harry, William ‘heading separate ways’: ‘Unworkable!’
Kanye West shares hilarious reaction to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split

Kanye West shares hilarious reaction to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split

Latest

view all