Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis 'not normal children'

A royal expert has said that Kate Middleton and Prince William are worried about their three children as it's very difficult for them to keep their little feet on the ground.

Ingrid Seward explained how George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, three, are "not normal children", saying it was "extremely hard" for the Cambridges to "keep their little feet on the ground".



The royal expert, while speaking to True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, said: "I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children], because she knows what [royal life] can do. She’s seen it, she's been around long enough."



Ingrid Seward continued: "But they’re not normal children, and I think it's extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground. I think this is a danger Kate's very aware of."