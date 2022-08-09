'I signed KPL contract because of my bond with Afridi': Umar Akmal

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Umar Akhmal (L) and former skipper Shahid Afridi celebrate after latter grabbed a wicket. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: With few days left for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), cricketers and fans are super excited for the action-packed tournament.



Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Umar Akmal is also looking forward to reuniting with former national team skipper Shahid Afridi on the ground during KPL season 2.

Afridi and Akmal will represent the newly-introduced franchise Jammu Janbaz in the KPL 2, scheduled from August 13 to 25 in Muzaffarabad.



Speaking to the journalists on the sidelines of training camp, Akmal said he signed a contract with Janbaz without reviewing it due to his bond with Afridi.

"I didn't read my contract with Janbaz as Afridi had called me before signing," he said. "I always feel honoured to play with Shahid Afridi," added Akmal who will make his KPL debut in this season.

Regarding his performance, he said: "It's my first KPL season and I am very excited about it. I will try my best to perform for my team.”