In call with UAE president, PM Shehbaz discusses need to boost energy sector cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday reviewed the progress and resolved to further strengthen ties with United Arab Emirates during a telephone call with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders recalled the decisions taken during the visit of PM Shehbaz to the UAE in April 2022.

They resolved to further strengthen trade and economic ties with a particular focus on accelerating cooperation and building partnerships in areas comprising investments, energy, and infrastructure.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on matters of common interest; reaffirming the close fraternal ties between the two countries, they agreed to work closely to further enhance bilateral cooperation in different fields.



PM Shehbaz also offered his condolences on the damage caused by the recent floods in the Emirates, resulting in the loss of precious lives including Pakistani nationals. He also expressed his deepest sympathies with the Emirati brethren.

The UAE president also extended heartfelt commiserations on the loss of precious lives in floods in Pakistan as well as on the sad demise of army personnel in the recent helicopter crash.

Highlighting the generous support extended by the UAE to Pakistan over the years, the premier welcomed the recent announcement by the UAE to invest $1 billion in various economic and investment sectors in Pakistan.

It should be noted that the UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments, and hosts more than 1.6 million Pakistanis.