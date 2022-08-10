Kardashians are ‘sad’ over Kim and Pete Davidson’s shocking breakup, insider revealed

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson brought their nine-month romantic relationship to an end over the weekend and the internet is in utter shock.

The shocking breakup has not only been tough on Kim and Pete but the SKIMS founder’s family is also finding it hard to accept.

As per the latest reports, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, particularly Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian "were getting really close with Pete and they’re going to miss having him around all the time," an insider revealed.

"Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall are really bummed about the split because they absolutely adore Pete,” the source added.

“The family knows that Kim really cared about Pete and wanted to make things work. They’re definitely supportive of Kim and Pete’s decision to just be friends, but there’s still a part of them that’s sad about the whole situation,” the source concluded.

An insider also noted that even though Pete and Kim only dated for a little while, he got very close with the whole family, including Kim’s kids, in such a short time."