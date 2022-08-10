Men at higher risk of cancer than women due to biological differences

Medical staff performs a stereotactic radiotherapy treatment at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center San Pietro FBF, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy May 27, 2020. — Reuters/File

Researchers at National Cancer Institute revealed that due to biological differences men have higher chances of getting cancer than women.



It was learnt that, in order to improve prevention and treatment understanding gender-wise reasons for differences in cancer risks, is important.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that in 2019 888,000 new cases of cancer were found in men while 863,000 cases were reported in women.

National Cancer Institute Dr Sarah Jackson said: “Our results show that there are differences in cancer incidence that are not explained by environmental exposures alone. This suggests that there are intrinsic biological differences between men and women that affect susceptibility to cancer.”



For this study, the researcher assessed 171,274 males and 122,826 females within the age group 50 to 71 years, who participated in a diet and health study between 1995 and 2011. They checked differences in cancer risk for each of the 21 cancer sites.