 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana ‘unlike anyone’ in the Royal Family, claims former bodyguard

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

file footage

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard gushed about the late royal in a recent piece for Hello magazine commemorating her 25th death anniversary this month.

Writing about the late Princess of Wales in Hello magazine, bodyguard Ken Wharfe said: “There was no one quite like Diana.”

“She is without doubt the most charismatic person I've ever met within the royal family,” the bodyguard said, adding: “Throughout my time with her, I witnessed the good she did, the challenges she faced, her compassion and generosity.”

My primary role was to protect her, but I was also there when she needed reassurance, the odd piece of advice and even a comforting hug,” Wharfe continued.

He also shared: “This personal touch was unlike anything I'd experienced during my 16 years of service to the royal family, but it was the way Diana worked and, for the first time in my life, I learnt how important it is to listen.”

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle doesn’t have royal support because ‘system set against her’

Meghan Markle doesn’t have royal support because ‘system set against her’
Kate Middleton wants Prince Harry, William to ‘sit down and resolve differences’

Kate Middleton wants Prince Harry, William to ‘sit down and resolve differences’
Princess Diana would ‘give advice’ to feuding sons Prince Harry, William

Princess Diana would ‘give advice’ to feuding sons Prince Harry, William
Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to buy new home: report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to buy new home: report
Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala’s tattoos have some connection?

Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala’s tattoos have some connection?
'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury

'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster
Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast

Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast
Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split

Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split
‘Fame chasing’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed over new campaign

‘Fame chasing’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed over new campaign
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck packed on PDA as they’re spotted first time since honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck packed on PDA as they’re spotted first time since honeymoon

Latest

view all