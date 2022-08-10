Princess Diana ‘unlike anyone’ in the Royal Family, claims former bodyguard

file footage

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard gushed about the late royal in a recent piece for Hello magazine commemorating her 25th death anniversary this month.



Writing about the late Princess of Wales in Hello magazine, bodyguard Ken Wharfe said: “There was no one quite like Diana.”

“She is without doubt the most charismatic person I've ever met within the royal family,” the bodyguard said, adding: “Throughout my time with her, I witnessed the good she did, the challenges she faced, her compassion and generosity.”

My primary role was to protect her, but I was also there when she needed reassurance, the odd piece of advice and even a comforting hug,” Wharfe continued.

He also shared: “This personal touch was unlike anything I'd experienced during my 16 years of service to the royal family, but it was the way Diana worked and, for the first time in my life, I learnt how important it is to listen.”

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36.