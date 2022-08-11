COVID-19 positivity rate surges past 3% in Pakistan

Thursday Aug 11, 2022
The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan surged past 3% as the country logged 353 new cases in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Thursday morning.
The new infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 11,388 samples, pushing Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio to 3.10% and the number of total cases to 1,560,955.
Meanwhile, a COVID-19 patient succumbed to the disease during the course of treatment, taking Pakistan's coronavirus death toll to 30,509. A total of 211 patients also recovered overnight. However, 155 people are still in critical condition, as per NIH.
After the new recoveries and deaths, the country's active COVID-19 case count swelled to 9,711 overnight.