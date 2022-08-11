Here’s why you gain weight even if you eat less

A man crosses a main road as pedestrians carrying food walk along the footpath in central Sydney, Australia, August 12, 2015. — Reuters/File

Have you ever wondered why are you gaining weight even when you are exercising and not eating much?



According to a couple of studies by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators, it was revealed that disruption of the circadian clocks that keep the body and its cells entrained to the 24-hour day-night cycle plays a critical role in weight gain.

Associate professor of biochemistry and a member of the Gale and Ira Drukier Institute for Children's Health at Weill Cornell Medicine Dr Mary Teruel said: "A lot of forces are working against a healthy metabolism when we are out of circadian rhythm.”

"The more we understand, the more likely we will be able to do something about it."



The research, which was conducted on mice, revealed that a temporary protective mechanism is triggered by the disruption of the normal daily cycle and stress that is caused by chronically administering glucocorticoid stress hormones.

It was noted that this mechanism reduces excess blood sugar and fat levels in the bloodstream and liver and boosts fat cell growth and insulin production.

A second study in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences showed that fat cell precursors commit to becoming fat cells during the rest period of mice.

Both studies prove that stress and other factors that throw the body's "clocks" out of rhythm may contribute to weight gain.