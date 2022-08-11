 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennette McCurdy shares heartbreaking revelations on abuse in memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Jennette McCurdy shares heartbreaking revelations on abuse in memoir Im Glad My Mom Died
Jennette McCurdy shares heartbreaking revelations on abuse in memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died

Jennette McCurdy finally broke silence on abusive mother and mistreatment on Nickelodeon sitcom in her new memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died.

According to Independent, the former Nickelodeon star opened up about the emotional and physical abuse she endured at the hand of her late mother Debra.

The author mentioned in her book that it was “her mother who taught her disordered eating so that she could delay puberty” and hence continued to play child roles to support family.

Jennette also shared that she never aspired to be an actress but as a child, she was forced by her mother to attend auditions in “high fever”.

Following her mother’s death in 2013 due to breast cancer, Jennette, with the help of therapy, began to realise that her mother was abusive.

“The countless incidents of emotional, physical, and mental abuse will forever impact me,” wrote the 30-year-old.

Another revelation she made in her memoir was about exploitation on Nickelodeon’s sitcom.

The author claimed that she faced inappropriate touching, adding, “they knew exactly what they were doing”.

She also alleged that she was “photographed in a bikini at a wardrobe fitting” and was “encouraged to drink alcohol by an intimidating figure” whom she called as “The Creator”.

In addition, Jennette also disclosed that she envied her co-star Ariana Grande, mainly because “she had a much easier upbringing than I did”.

More From Entertainment:

Neve Campbell opens up on Scream 6 salary: ‘undervalued and unfair’

Neve Campbell opens up on Scream 6 salary: ‘undervalued and unfair’
Amber Heard’s ‘incrementing’ insight into Elon Musk leaked: Source

Amber Heard’s ‘incrementing’ insight into Elon Musk leaked: Source
Amber Heard’s billionnaire parties ‘snake pits’: ‘Only the lucky escape’

Amber Heard’s billionnaire parties ‘snake pits’: ‘Only the lucky escape’
‘Fame grabbing’ Meghan Markle ‘making’ Prince Harry ‘live a lie’

‘Fame grabbing’ Meghan Markle ‘making’ Prince Harry ‘live a lie’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using body doubles to ‘combat’ security risk?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using body doubles to ‘combat’ security risk?
Britain ‘refusing to cave in’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet

Britain ‘refusing to cave in’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito
Brad Pitt and Meghan Markle's acting coach share interesting things about them

Brad Pitt and Meghan Markle's acting coach share interesting things about them
‘Insistent’ Meghan Markle ‘refused to conform to Firm’: report

‘Insistent’ Meghan Markle ‘refused to conform to Firm’: report
Prince Harry ‘pulling a Beyoncé’ with memoir: report

Prince Harry ‘pulling a Beyoncé’ with memoir: report
Johnny Depp's first look as King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ breaks the internet

Johnny Depp's first look as King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ breaks the internet
Gerard Pique reportedly dating PR student just two months after Shakira split

Gerard Pique reportedly dating PR student just two months after Shakira split

Latest

view all