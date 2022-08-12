Pro-Khalistan slogans at Indian consulate in San Francisco

Pro-Khalistan slogans seen written at the Indian consulate in San Francisco. Video provided by the reporter.

WASHINGTON: Sikh Khalistani activists from the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) advocacy group have daubed the walls of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, USA, with slogans in support of Khalistan.



The move will irk Indian authorities and missions abroad who have faced campaigning from the Sikhs for Justice at the Indian consulates and embassies as well as at hundreds of Gurdwaras in Europe for the Khalistan Referendum campaign.

A video circulating on social media shows “Khalistan Zindabad” slogans appearing at the entrance wall of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

The SFJ said its supporters had written pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

In an announcement, the SFJ declared to “Raise Khalistan – Block Tiranga” at Indian Embassies in Melbourne, London, Milan, San Francisco, Vancouver and Toronto on August 15th – India's independence day.



The SFJ said it was taking civil action to internationalize India’s 75 years of oppressive occupation of Sikh homeland Punjab.

The secessionist group said it was aiming to highlight the historical injustice India has done to Sikhs.

The SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun commended Muhamamd Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

He said: “Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah carved out a Muslim nation-state Pakistan out of India. Sikhs should learn from Jinnah who started the Balkanization of India in 1947, and now SFJ through Khalistan Referendum will complete the balkanization of Akhand Bharat and will liberate Punjab and Kashmir from Indian occupation”.