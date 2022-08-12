 
pakistan
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan invites Pakistanis to attend August 13 'power show'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan inviting people to his partys August 13 power show. — Screengrab/Twitter video/ PTI
PTI Chairman Imran Khan inviting people to his party's August 13 power show. — Screengrab/Twitter video/ PTI 

  • Imran Khan says he will take people into confidence on his journey of "Haqiqi Azadi" on Aug 13. 
  • Claims journey is in its last stage. 
  • Says will decide on how to reach ideology on which Pakistan was made.

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the public on Friday to attend his party’s independence day celebrations tomorrow (Saturday) where he will take Pakistani into confidence over his journey of “Haqiqi Azadi”.

In a video message released on Twitter, the former prime minister asked people to attend his party’s power show at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore to celebrate marking 75 years of Pakistan.

“Why do you have to come? Because we have to celebrate our 75th birth anniversary and along with that I have to take you on my journey of Haqiqi Azadi [true freedom],” said Imran, claiming that they have reached the last stage of the journey.

The PTI chairperson told his followers that they have to make the country, which was made in the name of La Ilaha Illah Allah, into a nation that does not bow before anyone but Allah.

“I have invited all of you for this and everyone has to participate with me. We will celebrate and decide how to reach the ideology on which Pakistan was made,” said the PTI leader.

Related items

The PTI had initially scheduled to hold its "power show" at the Islamabad Parade Ground. 

However, it was shifted to Lahore as the government did not give them permission to hold the gathering at the venue due to objections by the TLP.

PTI's decision to hold the public gathering at the hockey stadium in Lahore has generated controversy as the astroturf of the stadium was removed to make space for the gathering.

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad court dismisses request to extend Shahbaz Gill's physical remand

Islamabad court dismisses request to extend Shahbaz Gill's physical remand
Shahbaz Gill reportedly admits to making anti-army statement

Shahbaz Gill reportedly admits to making anti-army statement
Summer vacations of schools in KP extended till August 31

Summer vacations of schools in KP extended till August 31
Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to counter terrorism, extremism

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to counter terrorism, extremism

I’ll tell people on August 13 what true freedom entails: Imran Khan

I’ll tell people on August 13 what true freedom entails: Imran Khan
Cities may sink as sea level expected to rise: climate change ministry

Cities may sink as sea level expected to rise: climate change ministry
Pakistan Navy saves 9 Indian crew members after ship drowns

Pakistan Navy saves 9 Indian crew members after ship drowns
Court stops FIA from probing Asad Qaiser in prohibited funding case

Court stops FIA from probing Asad Qaiser in prohibited funding case
'Breaking barriers': Indian woman's words about Pakistani friend win hearts

'Breaking barriers': Indian woman's words about Pakistani friend win hearts
Fawad Chaudhry censures govt for 'new episode of barbarism'

Fawad Chaudhry censures govt for 'new episode of barbarism'
Fawad Chaudhry suggests sending Marriyum Aurangzeb to 'Candy Crush championship'

Fawad Chaudhry suggests sending Marriyum Aurangzeb to 'Candy Crush championship'
Two Malakand terror incidents set alarm bells ringing

Two Malakand terror incidents set alarm bells ringing

Latest

view all