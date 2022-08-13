Sarah Ferguson refuses to remain silent on ‘dreadful’ Ukraine invasion

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York is not abiding by the Royal Family’s stance to remain neutral when it comes to politics as she refused to remain silent on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the former wife of Prince Andrew said that amidst the ‘dreadful’ invasion she felt lucky to stable and loving family at home.

"I think this goes beyond politics,” the mum-of-two said.

"I think everyone has a duty to condemn unnecessary suffering when they see it and I certainly won’t be deterred from speaking out."

The Duchess said that her visit to Poland “brought it home to me how lucky I am to have a loving family living in safety and stability.

“Some of the stories I heard were hard to listen to, but they only made me more determined to do whatever I can to help,” she added.

I hope everyone will do what they can to support charities working to help Ukrainian refugees.

"The world must continue to support all those fighting in Ukraine for basic ideals of democracy, sovereignty, human rights and peace."