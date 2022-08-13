Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for needing a second lawsuit to get their point across and not making it ‘right’ the “first time around.”



Royally Us co-host and expert Christine Ross issued this shocking warning.

She was quoted saying, “We thought maybe they were learning that these lawsuits can often bring more harm than good, so I’m surprised to see another one.”

According to Express UK, “I would hope that this one would have enough meat behind it to generate a positive outcome for him,” the expert also shot back.

“Otherwise, if we keep seeing all these lawsuits that just keep digging up stories, creating news headlines, creating more drama and they lose - then it’s just all for nothing.”