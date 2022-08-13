 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard ‘orchestrated’ Johnny Depp’s chopped finger incident

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Amber Heard ‘orchestrated’ Johnny Depp’s chopped finger incident
Amber Heard ‘orchestrated’ Johnny Depp’s chopped finger incident

Amber Heard has just come under fire allegedly having had malice and forethought regarding the incident with Johnny Depp’s finger.

These findings have been brought to light by a woman with the alias Gia, to protect her identity.

After she ‘matched’ the handwriting on Johnny Depp’s mirror with a personalized letter written to her by Amber Heard, the allegations started.

Amber Heard ‘orchestrated’ Johnny Depp’s chopped finger incident

The personalized letter in Gia’s possession came after she had spent the night at Amber Heard’s place, following a late-night dalliance filled with drugs and alcohol.

Gia alleges she had not consented to drugs but could not recall the events that conspired the night prior and felt she had been.

By the time morning rolled around Gia claims she wound up intimately linked with Heard.

Amber Heard ‘orchestrated’ Johnny Depp’s chopped finger incident

The note in question was a handwritten update that read, “Morning lovely had to rush out… make yourself at home. X A.”

Eagle-eyed observers noted the similarities in handwriting and referenced journal entries by the actor with Johnny and concluded that the mirror writing culprit was in fact, Amber.

This led to many alleging the actor ‘orchestrated’ the entire story inside the courtroom and wrote the mirror writings after her then-husband was rushed into surgery to attach his flesh.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez, Andrea Iervolino ‘nothing more’ than ‘good friends’: Insider

Selena Gomez, Andrea Iervolino ‘nothing more’ than ‘good friends’: Insider

Cardi B reveals her secret DIY hack for healthy hair

Cardi B reveals her secret DIY hack for healthy hair
Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her 'VIP' best friends on social media: Photos

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her 'VIP' best friends on social media: Photos
Tuppence Middleton gives birth to first child

Tuppence Middleton gives birth to first child
David, Victoria Beckham amazing advice to newlyweds Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz

David, Victoria Beckham amazing advice to newlyweds Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz

Meghan Markle shocked as Prince Harry pens ‘extremely raw feelings’

Meghan Markle shocked as Prince Harry pens ‘extremely raw feelings’
Prince Edward, Sophie’s future within The Firm uncertain: ‘big question mark’

Prince Edward, Sophie’s future within The Firm uncertain: ‘big question mark’
Prince Andrew is not Queen's favourite child

Prince Andrew is not Queen's favourite child
'Never Have I Ever': Mindy Kaling opens up on the overwhelming response of fans

'Never Have I Ever': Mindy Kaling opens up on the overwhelming response of fans
Millie Bobby Brown dishes on why she was going to quit acting at 10

Millie Bobby Brown dishes on why she was going to quit acting at 10
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still have plenty to learn in bid for 'independence'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still have plenty to learn in bid for 'independence'
Prince Harry branded ‘petty’ over intentions for memoir

Prince Harry branded ‘petty’ over intentions for memoir

Latest

view all