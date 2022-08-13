Amber Heard ‘orchestrated’ Johnny Depp’s chopped finger incident

Amber Heard has just come under fire allegedly having had malice and forethought regarding the incident with Johnny Depp’s finger.

These findings have been brought to light by a woman with the alias Gia, to protect her identity.

After she ‘matched’ the handwriting on Johnny Depp’s mirror with a personalized letter written to her by Amber Heard, the allegations started.

The personalized letter in Gia’s possession came after she had spent the night at Amber Heard’s place, following a late-night dalliance filled with drugs and alcohol.

Gia alleges she had not consented to drugs but could not recall the events that conspired the night prior and felt she had been.

By the time morning rolled around Gia claims she wound up intimately linked with Heard.

The note in question was a handwritten update that read, “Morning lovely had to rush out… make yourself at home. X A.”

Eagle-eyed observers noted the similarities in handwriting and referenced journal entries by the actor with Johnny and concluded that the mirror writing culprit was in fact, Amber.

This led to many alleging the actor ‘orchestrated’ the entire story inside the courtroom and wrote the mirror writings after her then-husband was rushed into surgery to attach his flesh.