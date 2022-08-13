 
sports
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Reuters

Shakib named Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, World Cup

By
Reuters

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Cricket - First Twenty20 International - Bangladesh v Australia - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - August 3, 2021. Bangladeshs Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot. — Reuters
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - Bangladesh v Australia - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - August 3, 2021. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot. — Reuters

Shakib Al Hasan has returned as captain of Bangladesh's T20 team for the Asia Cup and World Cup, the country's cricket board (BCB) said on Saturday, putting to rest speculation over the all-rounder's future due to his ties with a betting company.

Shakib, 35, was reportedly told by the BCB this week to choose between playing for the national team or keeping his endorsement deal with a betting site. He terminated his contract with the company on Thursday.

The BCB also named a 17-man squad for the Asia Cup that gets underway in the United Arab Emirates on August 27, with batsman Sabbir Rahman and veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim both returning to the fold.

Related items

The selectors also included Nurul Hasan despite a fractured finger. The wicketkeeper led the T20 side in Zimbabwe last month before being ruled out of the series, which Bangladesh lost 2-1, due to injury.

Bangladesh play a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan leading up to the World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Asia Cup squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed

More From Sports:

'Make it happen': Babar Azam works out ahead of Netherlands series

'Make it happen': Babar Azam works out ahead of Netherlands series
Ross Taylor claims IPL franchise owner 'slapped' him for getting out on duck

Ross Taylor claims IPL franchise owner 'slapped' him for getting out on duck
City Corporation pays tribute to former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood

City Corporation pays tribute to former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood
Sania Mirza mocks Indian rituals on Independence Day

Sania Mirza mocks Indian rituals on Independence Day
Pakistan or India? Ricky Ponting predicts who will win Asia Cup match

Pakistan or India? Ricky Ponting predicts who will win Asia Cup match
Boxer Amir Khan says he has no plans to return to boxing ring

Boxer Amir Khan says he has no plans to return to boxing ring
Shahid Afridi's Jammu Janbaz to be tough opponent in KPL 2: Kamran Akmal

Shahid Afridi's Jammu Janbaz to be tough opponent in KPL 2: Kamran Akmal
Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games

Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games
Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown
PAK vs NED: Babar Azam and co land in Amsterdam

PAK vs NED: Babar Azam and co land in Amsterdam
Inam Butt highlights major difference between Pakistani and Indian wrestlers

Inam Butt highlights major difference between Pakistani and Indian wrestlers
Sarfaraz Ahmed's biography added to fourth-grade syllabus

Sarfaraz Ahmed's biography added to fourth-grade syllabus

Latest

view all