 
world
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Reuters

Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty

By
Reuters

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

British-Indian author Salman Rushdie. Photo: Reuters/file
British-Indian author Salman Rushdie. Photo: Reuters/file  
  • British-Indian author Salman Rushdie remained hospitalised on Saturday with serious injuries.
  • The New York Times reported that Salman Rushdie has started to talk, citing his agent Andrew Wylie.
  • The accused attacker, Hadi Matar pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at a court appearance.

NEW YORK: British-Indian author Salman Rushdie remained hospitalised on Saturday with serious injuries a day after he was repeatedly stabbed at a public appearance in New York state, while police sought to determine the motive behind an attack.

The accused attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at a court appearance on Saturday, his court-appointed lawyer, Nathaniel Barone, told Reuters.

Related items

Rushdie, 75, was set to deliver a lecture on artistic freedom at Chautauqua Institution in western New York when police say Matar rushed the stage and stabbed the Indian-born writer, who has lived with a bounty on his head since his 1988 blasphemous novel "The Satanic Verses" prompted Iran to urge Muslims to kill him.

Following hours of surgery, Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak as of Friday evening, according to his agent, Andrew Wylie. The novelist was likely to lose an eye and had nerve damage in his arm and wounds to his liver, Wylie said in an email.

Wylie did not respond to messages requesting updates on Rushdie's condition on Saturday, though the New York Times reported that Rushdie had started to talk, citing Wylie.

More From World:

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffet', dies at 62

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffet', dies at 62
Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul

Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul
The women desperate to work in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

The women desperate to work in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
North Korea lifts mask mandate after COVID-19 ‘victory’

North Korea lifts mask mandate after COVID-19 ‘victory’
Taliban fighters swap arms for books as hundreds return to school

Taliban fighters swap arms for books as hundreds return to school
Musk's Tesla seen running over child mannequin in 'deeply disturbing' video

Musk's Tesla seen running over child mannequin in 'deeply disturbing' video
Who attacked Salman Rushdie?

Who attacked Salman Rushdie?
'Top secret' documents seized in raid on Trump home

'Top secret' documents seized in raid on Trump home
UAE may receive rains till August 17

UAE may receive rains till August 17
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing

Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing
Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina

Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina

Latest

view all