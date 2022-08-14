Seven hurt in gun attack on Jewish worshippers' bus in Jerusalem

Israeli security inspect a bus after an attack outside Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday. Several people were injured, two of them critically. — AFP

Police say shooter later turned himself into Israeli authorities.

Israeli media reports assailant was Palestinian from east Jerusalem.

Attack takes place as Jews left Western Wall rites marking end of Sabbath.

JERUSALEM: A gunman wounded seven people aboard a bus carrying Jewish worshippers in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli police and witnesses said.

The shooter later turned himself into Israeli authorities, according to a statement by the police, which did not identify him. Israeli media reported the assailant was a Palestinian from east Jerusalem.

The Old City houses sites that are holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians and is among areas where Palestinians seek statehood. Israel deems all of Jerusalem its capital — a status not recognised internationally.

The attack took place in the early hours of Sunday, as Jews were leaving Western Wall rites marking the end of the Sabbath.



"Jerusalem is our capital city and a tourist centre for all religions," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement, adding that Israeli security forces would "restore calm".