 
world
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Reuters

Seven hurt in gun attack on Jewish worshippers' bus in Jerusalem

By
Reuters

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Israeli security inspect a bus after an attack outside Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday. Several people were injured, two of them critically. — AFP
Israeli security inspect a bus after an attack outside Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday. Several people were injured, two of them critically. — AFP

  • Police say shooter later turned himself into Israeli authorities.
  • Israeli media reports assailant was Palestinian from east Jerusalem.
  • Attack takes place as Jews left Western Wall rites marking end of Sabbath.

JERUSALEM: A gunman wounded seven people aboard a bus carrying Jewish worshippers in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli police and witnesses said.

The shooter later turned himself into Israeli authorities, according to a statement by the police, which did not identify him. Israeli media reported the assailant was a Palestinian from east Jerusalem.

The Old City houses sites that are holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians and is among areas where Palestinians seek statehood. Israel deems all of Jerusalem its capital — a status not recognised internationally.

Related items

The attack took place in the early hours of Sunday, as Jews were leaving Western Wall rites marking the end of the Sabbath.

"Jerusalem is our capital city and a tourist centre for all religions," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement, adding that Israeli security forces would "restore calm".

More From World:

Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty

Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffet', dies at 62

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffet', dies at 62
Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul

Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul
The women desperate to work in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

The women desperate to work in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
North Korea lifts mask mandate after COVID-19 ‘victory’

North Korea lifts mask mandate after COVID-19 ‘victory’
Taliban fighters swap arms for books as hundreds return to school

Taliban fighters swap arms for books as hundreds return to school
Musk's Tesla seen running over child mannequin in 'deeply disturbing' video

Musk's Tesla seen running over child mannequin in 'deeply disturbing' video
Who attacked Salman Rushdie?

Who attacked Salman Rushdie?
'Top secret' documents seized in raid on Trump home

'Top secret' documents seized in raid on Trump home
UAE may receive rains till August 17

UAE may receive rains till August 17
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing

Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing
Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Latest

view all