'Malicious' BLACKPINK Jennie bullied over 'Pink Venom': 'Jealous behavior!'

BLACKPINK's Jennie is yet again under criticism for 'being herself' following a garage of hate and bullying on social media.

Jennie faced criticism when she shared only her own concept teaser of the upcoming song PINK VENOM on August 14, 2022, on her Instagram account.

For those unversed, shortly after the teaser came out Jisoo's Akgaes started posting hate comments on Jennie's post.

As reported by KPOPSTARZ the negative comments supposedly came right from Jisoo’s fans who assumed that Jennie did not share Jisoo’s trailer because of alleged jealousy.

Check out the Teaser:

Some of the akgaes posted comments alleging, "Jealous behaviour, of course." Others on the other hand accused her, "Finally showing her true colors." (sic)



Some branded her "mean" and "selfish" for 'only caring about herself' while "the other group members posted pictures and videos of them all, this is a joke, she only likes herself."

There were also other allegations that filled her comment section, with other BLINKS wondering if she 'excluded' Jisoo because she "outsold" her.



Despite unnecessary criticism the idol received from a small number of people, there were still thousands of BLINKS who supported her and wrote encouraging stuff.

One wrote, "Jennie, never give up, people love you more than you think" and "take care of yourself".

Previously, YG Entertainment shared the first video concept teasers of the two members, followed by the teasers of Lisa and Rosé.

